Va. Beach Police investigating two overnight shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to two overnight shootings in Virginia Beach late Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police say they were notified for the first gunshot victim around 11:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The male was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also responded to a shooting at the Blarney Stone Pub in the 100 block of S. Plaza Trial at 11:42 p.m..

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information on either shooting and the investigation is on-going. Police have not connected the two incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip via P3tips.com.