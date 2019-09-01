Va. Beach phone system was down Sunday morning, 911 not effected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The phone system that serves Virginia Beach City offices and facilities was down for a few hours Sunday morning.

Julie Hill with the City of Virginia Beach Communications Office says the mishap stemmed from a hardware issue.

At 6:22 a.m., she added that the equipment to fix it was on its way.

Although 911 was not impacted, the city’s 311 office phone numbers were not functioning properly when dialed from an outside line.

Until the issue was resolved, the City recommended that residents contact 757-385-5000 for non-emergency assistance

As of 9:54 a.m. on Sunday, the situation has been resolved and 311 has resumed normal usage.

