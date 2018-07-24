Va. Beach opens shelter to help residents amid flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach opened a shelter on Tuesday to help residents who have been impacted by recent flooding.

City officials said Landstown High School — located at 2001 Concert Drive — will serve as the shelter. Residents who go there are asked to bring food, medicine, bedding and entertainment for children.

Bottled water and medical supervision will be provided at the shelter, officials said.

People will not be allowed to bring the following: Tobacco, alcohol, drugs, other illegal substances, lighters, matches and weapons of any kind (guns, knives, chains, etc.).

Pets are also prohibited, unless they are service animals.

Virginia Beach and much of the region has been hit hard by on and off rain showers over the past several days. The rain has been heavy at times.

“The excessive rain combined with the south wind tides are causing the flooding issues in the southern areas of the city,” said City Manager Dave Hansen.

According to Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler, this wet-weather pattern will not break up until Thursday.

A flood warning was issued for Virginia Beach Tuesday, and again on Wednesday.

City officials said anyone who cannot access roadways can call 311, and the city will arrange transportation.

The flooded roadways are also impacting garbage collection. If your collection is not picked up today, the city says waste management will resume the following day or when roads are safe to travel. Residents are asked to place yard debris and waste and recycling containers a few inches away from the curb, so they don’t block the drainage flow line.