Va. Beach man concerned about excessive goose poop in his neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime Virginia Beach resident Fred Helmandollar is proud of his neighborhood of Timberlake, but he’s concerned about the sudden increase in goose droppings.

“I’ve been here since 1986,” said Helmandollar. “It didn’t used to be that many geese around in this area.”

Helmandollar lives along White Beam Court. 10 On Your Side didn’t find any geese roaming around the area on Friday, but there were signs of them everywhere.

“Goose droppings, goose droppings and goose droppings,” Helmandollar pointed out. He says the problem is only getting worse and he believes all this poop will cause health issues.

“My concern of the whole thing is the children out here playing and waiting for on the bus,” Helmandollar said. “They might start picking it up and playing with it. I don’t want them to get sick.”

Goose feces was visible on the streets, old and new, and on the neighborhood’s playgrounds. “I would describe it as too much goose poop around in the area where kids are playing,” said Helmandollar.

The City of Virginia Beach tells 10 On Your Side they aren’t responsible for cleaning up the geese droppings and if a neighborhood wants to get rid of geese, they should contact the Department of Inland Game and Fisheries.

“I’d like to see them caught and transported back to Back Bay where they belong at the national wildlife,” Helmandollar said.

