Va. Beach man arrested in Maryland for possession of firearm

SALISBURY, Md. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested in Maryland after being stopped by an officer for equipment violation.

According to a press release from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, when the deputy made contact with 45-year-old Gerald Savage of Virginia Beach during a traffic stop on N Sailsbury Blvd at Priscilla St on June 1, the deputy detected the odor of raw marijuana from inside the vehicle. After a subsequent search, the deputy located marijuana in the center console.

The deputy also located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and two loaded magazines and body armor inside the trunk of the vehicle. The deputy later learned that Savage was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous criminal conviction.

Savage was then placed under arrest and currently being held at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office without bond. He was charged with possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person,

possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm after conviction of a crime of violence, and handgun on a person.

