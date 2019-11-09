Va. Beach funeral home holding Unclaimed Veterans Memorial Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local funeral home in Virginia Beach is hosting a memorial service for unclaimed veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Altmeyer Funeral Home in Virginia Beach teamed up with Missing in America Project, and Treasured Memories to bring celebration of life for the veterans who were cremated, but do not have family available to accept their honors on their behalf.

The event includes full military honors, live bagpiper, free food, live music and a few former veterans as guest speakers.

On Tuesday, they will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to take these veterans to their forever home at Quantico National Cemetery.

Today’s event starts is open to the public and it starts at 11 a.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach.