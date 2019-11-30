Va. Beach Firefighters respond to house fire Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported Saturday morning after a Virginia Beach home caught fire.

According to a release, the firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Darien Ct. around 11:48 a.m. for reports of smoke in the area.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of the home.

First responders say the fire was out in under 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say that two residents of the home were displaced and arrangements are being made to help them.

