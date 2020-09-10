Va. Beach Delegate Glenn Davis announces run for lieutenant governor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Delegate Glenn Davis announced his intentions to run for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

“This isn’t the time for pointless politics. COVID-19 has delivered a heavy blow that is affecting all of us.” Davis said.

Justin Fairfax, who has said he’s exploring a run for governor in 2021, has been Lieutenant Governor since being elected in 2018.

Delegate Davis has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014 representing Virginia Beach. Davis Davis is focused on restoring civility and respect to the political process and leading with common-sense solutions that put Virginia first and get results.

“We must protect our health and safety, replace lost jobs, and ensure all children across Virginia receive the education they need.” Davis said. “I am running for Lieutenant Governor because it is time to put Virginians first and get results. I will lead to unite Virginians, provide serious, common-sense leadership, and get Virginia back on track.”

Click here to visit his campaign website.