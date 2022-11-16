CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced the timing for an on-campus memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., who died after being shot Sunday evening, as well as the lives of those injured.

The service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena, Ryan said in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday evening.

The event will be open to the public, and it will also be livestreamed. Ryan said there would be more details coming to students by email.

The Cavaliers football team decided Wednesday not to play its game against Coastal Carolina and will instead have the memorial service.

Ryan said students will continue to be supported and will have spaces to gather along with support services. He said the school’s student affairs team has also been offering support and accommodations to the other students who were on the field trip, along with “those directly impacted or closely associated with the victims of the violence.”

Ryan also said the criminal investigation is underway and the university is inviting an external review “with respect to the university’s interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could to prevent or avoid this tragedy.

“This will likely take awhile, but we will share and act upon what we ultimately learned. It’s possible, and perhaps likely, that we will never find one single thing that will explain this. It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened, but what we learned we will share.”