Utility work along S. Military Highway will cause closures, delays this weekend in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Utilities announced ​​​starting at 5 p.m. Friday May 22, utility work will shut down a portion of South Military Highway.

Officials say all work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, weather permitting.

Virginia Beach Public Works said the outside lane of northbound South Military Highway near the intersection of Indian River Road will be closed to traffic.

The right-turn lane from westbound Indian River Road onto northbound South Military Highway and one left-turn lane from eastbound Indian River Road onto northbound South Military Highway will also be closed to incoming traffic.

All surrounding residents will have access to their properties at all times, the city said.

