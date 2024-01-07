NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS McFaul returned to Norfolk on Jan. 4 after their 8-month deployment to the Atlantic Ocean and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations, officials said.

McFaul was an independent ship deployed and an air defense unit in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group off the coast of Israel.

During the ship’s deployment, the crew of McFaul conducted 26 replenishments at sea, sailed over 50,000 nautical miles and transferred over 5.5 million gallons of fuel. McFaul navigated throughout the region providing assurance and deterring aggression as a result of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“USS McFaul is a family,” said Quartermaster 2nd Class Jose Vispo, a member of the ship’s crew.. “Through the adversity and struggles, we still made it through with our chins held high. I believe that we were able to get through this very long deployment with such success because every member of the crew is treated like a brother or a sister. That family mentality turns any challenge, no matter how difficult, into a simple task. I think McFaul answered the call just as our namesake suggests: with courage, honor and sacrifice.”