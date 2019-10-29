USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines to ensure gifts arrive on time

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

With the holidays just around the corner, the United States Postal Service is giving Virginians a cheat sheet to help mail gifts to their intended recipients on time.

The list of shipping deadlines includes dates for air/Army post offices, fleet post offices, diplomatic post offices and domestic addresses across the contiguous United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

According to a news release from the USPS, the busiest mailing and delivery days start about two weeks before Christmas.

“Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 – 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week,” the release said.

USPS also anticipates Dec. 16 will be the busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit the Postal Service website.

Here’s the rundown:

Air/Army post office/fleet post office/diplomatic post office and domestic addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground® service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service

Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express servic

Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service