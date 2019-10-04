USO and Google team up to hold workshop for transitioning military members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Transitioning from a military career to the civilian workforce can be challenging.

“This is my first time doing the transition, a lot of my peers who made the transition said it can be intimidating and overwhelming, so there’s a lot of things that has to be done prior to transitioning. I’m a little behind the power curve, so it is a little intimidating,” said Howard Watt, a military member.

That’s why Google and the USO teamed up to hold a “Grow with Google” workshop in an effort to help with that.

The event was at the Founders Inn off Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. Those in attendance were transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses.

Representative Elaine Luria was also there to give remarks.

“I think there’s so many resources out there, so every opportunity to learn about the different types of jobs, different resources available to them is just really important, and I wanted to be here to be able to highlight this partnership,” Luria said.

USO Pathfinder site manager Sean O’Keefe says the workshop was part of a Google grant to the USO.

“There’s certain tools within the Google search engine that connect to employment opportunities based on skill sets, as well as allow them to build resumes and also track their application to the different work force opportunities that they are looking at getting into,” O’Keefe said.

This was just one of many Google digital skills workshops being hosted across the country.

The presenter covered everything from how to use a military occupation code to find civilian jobs to ways to pinpoint remote work options for military spouses.