VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, returns to the skies over Virginia Beach this weekend.

The Blue Angels fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet, an aircraft that locals in Virginia Beach are very familiar with. Introduced in 1999 to replace the F-14 Tomcat, the Super Hornet is the workhorse of the fleet today.

The Blue Angels began flying the Super Hornet in 2021, replacing the F-18 Hornet which they flew for over 30 years. While the aircraft in the Blue Angels demo is essentially the same one that flies over Virginia Beach daily — there are a few minor differences besides the blue and yellow paint scheme.

The jets have been modified to have a smoke system, and are able to fly inverted longer than fleet jets.

For some on the team, the return to Oceana is a homecoming of sorts. Blue Angel No. 2 graduated from York High School in 2007. The flight surgeon is from Williamsburg. Other members of the enlisted and maintenance support team are also from local areas, or have served at NAS Oceana.

Lt. Amanda Lee, Blue Angel No. 3, the team’s left wing is also a graduate of ODU. She is the first female jet demonstration pilot in the team’s history.

The Blue Angels will fly at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.