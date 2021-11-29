Update on Donovon Lynch shooting investigation to be shared Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle is expected to give an update Tuesday on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch at the hands of a Virginia Beach police officer.

A press conference is set for 1 p.m., which WAVY will carry live.

Lynch was shot and killed by the officer, Solomon D. Simmons III, back on March 26 at the Oceanfront during a night that featured several shootings. DeShayla Harris, the other person killed that night at the Oceanfront, was fatally shot in a separate incident that hasn’t led to an arrest.

Simmons did not activate his body camera at the time of the shooting and has been on administrative leave as Virginia State Police conduct an independent investigation. Attorneys for Lynch’s family said that Simmons knew Lynch, a 6-foot-5 inch former offensive lineman and cousin of musician Pharrell Williams, before the shooting.

Virginia Beach police have claimed that Lynch brandished a handgun before the shooting, and that a gun was found at the scene. Lynch’s family and Lynch’s friend, who was there at the time, have disputed that account and said that Lynch was just trying to flee the area after hearing gunshots nearby. They also say Lynch was legally allowed to carry a gun.

Lynch’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city and Simmons asking for $50 million in damages, saying that Simmons used excessive force and acted with gross negligence when he shot and killed Lynch, and that the city failed to properly train officers on the use of deadly force and other techniques that would have prevented Lynch’s death.

Williams meanwhile has criticized Virginia Beach for their response to Lynch’s shooting, and said the city is run by “toxic energy.” His Something in the Water music festival will not be held in Virginia Beach in 2022, and might never return.