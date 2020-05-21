UPDATE: Officials have sent evacuation notifications to “well over 100” people

The Roanoke River is near flood stage. Water has flooded the parking lot of a Ramada Inn and several roads around Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Get the latest updates below.

UPDATE: 4:25 P.M.: Roanoke officials said well over 100 people have been notified through an emergency system to evacuate.

Only two rescues have occurred since Wednesday night, including 40 people being moved from the Ramada Inn to two new hotels. The new locations have not been disclosed, but the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The crest is expected after midnight Thursday. It is expected to reach 16 feet.

Officials said there are no new evacuation zones at this time.

UPDATE: 2:30 P.M.: Roanoke Police Department is working to evacuate the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road. The first floor of the hotel is flooding.

Roanoke PD tells me they are now evacuating the Ramada pic.twitter.com/u8jhxk299d — Santiago Melli-Huber (@SantiagoReports) May 21, 2020

WFXR Reporter Santiago Melli-Huber is on the scene with the latest update.

Roanoke leaders will host a news conference at 4 p.m. to update the public on flooding in the city. WFXR will stream the press conference on this story when it happens.

UPDATE 1:46 P.M.: WFXR reporter Santiago Melli-Huber is on the scene at the Ramada Inn and says flood waters are at the front door of the hotel. A spokesman for ARCH, which is housing homeless residents at the hotel, says its clients are housed on the second and third floors and are sheltering in place. The organization is in contact with the city about a possible evacuation, though none has been ordered at this time.

ARCH Services says they’ve been housing 40 clients in the Ramada on Franklin Rd in Roanoke during the pandemic. As you can see, the flooding has reached the building. A rep with ARCH says their clients are sheltering in place and might be evacuated, but none are on the 1st floor pic.twitter.com/XJVNqP73Tn — Santiago Melli-Huber (@SantiagoReports) May 21, 2020

UPDATE 1:14 P.M.: The following video and images were shared with WFXR News from Jefferson Street and Riverside Circle in downtown Roanoke. If you come across flooding, remember to turn around. Just a few inches of water can stall your car and potentially put you in a dangerous situation.

UPDATE 1:08 P.M.: The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reports the footbridge to Carilion Hospital is “overrun and inaccessible. The roads around the hospital are under varying amounts of water, up to a few feet.”

Food stage at the Roanoke River is 16 feet. The current gage reading at the river is 15.72 feet.

Plantation Road is blocked due to flooding, the NWS reported.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Leaders in the city of Roanoke held a virtual news conference Thursday morning to update the public on flooding issues in the area.

Spring Valley Dam near Lake Drive in Roanoke is in danger of failing as heavy rains continue.

Roanoke and surrounding areas are experiencing high levels of rain and flooding. The situation at Spring Valley Dam is currently stable, but officials are constantly monitoring water levels. Please continue to follow directions from local authorities, stay alert, and stay safe. https://t.co/cn9JVuex2c — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 21, 2020

Trevor Shannon, who is the Battalion Chief for the City of Roanoke Emergency Management, answered questions during the virtual press conference.

Engineers at this time are confident with how the Spring Valley Dam is holding up, but officials still want residents to be vigilant.

Emergency management continues to monitor the situation.In an abundance of caution, officials making decisions off of the anticipated flood threat.

One question dealt with the non-profits that are housing some of the homeless population in the Ramada Inn by Wyndham on Franklin Road. Emergency management has been in close contact with staff members and public safety personnel from these agencies. Currently, those in the hotel are in a shelter-in-place. However, an evacuation process is possible.

If an evacuation process does occur, emergency management has already come into contact with the transportation department and will work in coordination with the American Red Cross.

