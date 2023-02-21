LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Lynchburg Police Department reports the four juveniles connected to the River Ridge Mall gun incident are now facing formal charges.

Investigators say they seized three handguns – two of which were stolen, and two Airsoft guns – one resembling an AR-15 and the other resembling a handgun.

Their identities have not been released at this time, but they are charged with the following:

Juvenile 1 (13): Brandish a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Juvenile 2 (14): Possession of a stolen firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Juvenile 3 (16): Concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18;

Juvenile 4 (17): Possession of a stolen firearm, brandishing a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

WFXR News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.