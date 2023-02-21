UPDATE: 2:59 PM ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Ferrum College has reported the ‘potential threat’ that led to classes being moved online on February 21st, has now been deemed “non-credible.”

In their most recent statement on Tuesday, College officials said that actions were taken “out of an abundance of caution and a precautionary measure” but the threat has been deemed non-credible by Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Campus police will continue to “actively monitor” the situation as evening campus activities proceed as scheduled.

If you have any information regarding the incident or about any unusual activity, please contact Campus Police at 540-365-4444. WFXR News will continue to update you with any new information if it is released.

For more information about Ferrum College’s Safety Procedures, visit their website at: https://www.ferrum.edu/campus-police/

–

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Officials at Ferrum College have released information on the threat incident that occurred on the morning of February 21st.

The exact nature of the incident has not been released, but early Tuesday campus police and the college leadership team were notified of a “potential threat” and executed ‘emergency assessment’ procedures.

When WFXR asked if the students and staff were in any danger, Sarah Bowman the Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement made the following statement:

“We are not in a lockdown situation, if we feel like we needed to switch to a lockdown situation we would.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene and assisted with postponing and rescheduling community hours to a virtual setting as a precautionary measure.

The college is not currently in a lockdown situation, but there will continue to be an ongoing assessment until further notice. A decision on classes tomorrow will be made later this afternoon.

​WFXR News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.