Upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads | Week of June 29

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Just over a month ago, the country began protesting the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. Demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.

Here are upcoming protests that WAVY is aware of:

Monday | June 29

Norfolk: City Hall Sit-In to “demand the released of the Norfolk Police use-of-force reports” will begin at 7 p.m. The sit-in will take place at 810 Union Street. Event planners expect it to last through the night and ask that participants come prepared.

Next Week

Hampton Roads: “757 Unity Week BLM757 4 Year Anniversary” beginning on July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 12 at 11 p.m. Each day of the week will be dedicated to a community driven cause across the seven cities.

