HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Just over a month ago, the country began protesting the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. Demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.
Here are upcoming protests that WAVY is aware of:
Monday | June 29
- Norfolk: City Hall Sit-In to “demand the released of the Norfolk Police use-of-force reports” will begin at 7 p.m. The sit-in will take place at 810 Union Street. Event planners expect it to last through the night and ask that participants come prepared.
Next Week
- Hampton Roads: “757 Unity Week BLM757 4 Year Anniversary” beginning on July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 12 at 11 p.m. Each day of the week will be dedicated to a community driven cause across the seven cities.
Latest News
- State Police investigating crash in York County causing power outages
- Upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads | Week of June 29
- Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list
- United Way to administer Virginia’s ‘Rent and Mortgage Relief Program’ beginning Monday
- Isle of Wight Animal Shelter in urgent need of canned cat, kitten food