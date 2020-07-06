Live Now
Upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads | Week of July 6

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Six weeks ago, the country began protesting the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. This week, demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.

Here are upcoming protests that WAVY is aware of:

Ongoing

Hampton Roads: Black Lives Matter 757 is hosting a 4-year anniversary “unity week” beginning on July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 12 at 11 p.m. Organizers said each day of the week will be dedicated to a community-driven cause across the seven cities.

