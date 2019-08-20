Unredeemed $50K Powerball ticket bought in Newport News about to expire Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased back in February at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.

The thing is, nobody has tried to redeem the winnings yet. And the 180-day expiration date is coming up.

That person has until Thursday, August 22 at 5 p.m. to redeem the ticket before it becomes worthless. The winning numbers for the drawing were 4-6-14-20-32, with the Powerball number of 13. The winning ticket had four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number.

If unclaimed, the prize money goes to the Virginia Literary Fund, which gives low interest loans to local municipalities for public school construction and renovations.

The person with the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery at 757-825-7800 or present the ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Hampton Roads Customer Service Center at 2306-2308 West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.