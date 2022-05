VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack.

No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire on May 25, 2022 (Courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lobaugh Drive.

The fire was eventually marked under control at 3:23 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.