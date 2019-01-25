United Way offers financial relief to furloughed workers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The station On Your Side, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 are joining forces with The United Way to get the word out about a program that helps furloughed families.

“WAVY-TV/WVBT FOX43 truly believe in and live our brand of 10 On Your Side and want to use our voice and be an advocate for those in need due to the government shutdown,” said VP/GM WAVY-TV 10/WVBT-TV FOX43 Carol Ward. “We know that together with the people of Hampton Roads we can make a marked difference in helping our community.”

The United Way has a program that provides financial relief for thousands of local workers who still have not received their paychecks. The United Way will actually pay workers’ bills, like their electric and water bills.

The organization has created an easy-to-use texting platform for people to text in monetary donations to go toward this fund. You can do so by texting SHUTDOWN to 91999.

Additionally, they are working with local agency partners to divide responsibilities and ensure our neighbors are receiving the help they need particularly as it relates to rent, mortgage payments, transportation, childcare assistance and utilities.

Anyone affected by the shutdown and in need of assistance can call the Mission United hotline at 757-858-7777. If you reach a voicemail due to call volume, you will receive a return call promptly.

Those seeking assistance will be asked to provide supporting documentation in the form of a $0 paystub, letter/email from the company or supervisor stating closure due to the shutdown, copy of schedule showing change in hours during the shutdown timeframe or other reasonable documentation.

For more information, including a list of available resources, or to make a donation to those affected by the shutdown, please visit unitedwayshr.org/shutdown.

10 On Your Side has created a comprehensive list of local resources for anyone impacted by the shutdown. It includes local drives, food banks, temporary jobs and other helpful assets. Please visit this link for the full list.