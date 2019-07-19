Union Mission homeless shelter in need of water and other donations amid heat wave

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “When I first got here, I got dehydrated. Three days I was sick I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t hardly drink fluids, felt like passing out, just weak and sick,” explained Christopher Ingle, who’s homeless.

That’s why he’s so grateful for the Union Mission homeless shelter in Norfolk.

With the recent high temps, it’s a place to stay safe and cool. Linda Jones, says he’s not the only one.

“We’re remaining full, all of our beds are full, an increased number of people calling us coming to try and find relief from the heat,” Jones said.

The demand has been so high that Jones says they’ve opened up the dining room to have more space for people to sit in the AC,” she explained.

Ingle says if the shelter wasn’t open he’d be back out on the streets trying to brave the high temps.

“You just have to try and find a shady spot, but then with the temperatures the way they’ve been, the wind isn’t really blowing, so it would just be a hot, hot time out there on the streets,” Ingle said.

Jones says they are currently in need of water right now, they’re running through it fast, so if you’re able to drop some packs off that would help them a lot.

Union Mission is not state or federally funded, so they depend on the community for their needs.