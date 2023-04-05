BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech football team’s spring practice is in full swing and for senior wide receiver Ali Jennings, his football career at the college and high school level has had a few stops.

He played at a pair of high schools in Richmond area, then at the college level, he spent two seasons at West Virginia and then last season at Old Dominion. An first-team All-Sun Belt pick in 2022, he had offers from Colorado, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Arkansas.

But through it all, one school was on his brain – Virginia Tech. It’s where he wants to be, as he’s happy to be a Hokie.

“It kinda disappointed me,” Jennings said. “Growing up being a Virginia guy. I would always come to Virginia Tech games. More so Virginia Tech games than UVA games because a lot of guys from the Richmond area mainly went to Tech as I was growing up.

“So that was like a big thing that I was looking forward to. But me not getting an offer put a chip on my shoulder. I did have a few other offers that were on the same level. But I was always in the hunt both to the two schools I never got. But it came full circle.”

Jennings made the most of his opportunities with the Monarchs, where he led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He looks to use the experience with everything he gained at Old Dominion to transfer to the young receiving group at Virginia Tech, citing his improved verbal leadership as he teaches the younger receivers on the roster.

During Jennings’ college football career, he has had to deal with some injuries, especially last season. He was one of the most productive receivers in the country in 2022 as a junior before a season-ending injury.

But he looks at this opportunity at Virginia Tech as a rebirth to make a comeback, get back on the football field and be productive for the Hokies.

“I didn’t hold any hard feelings versus the coaches since they were not here when I was in the recruiting process,” Jennings said. “But I just feel like I had unfinished business. My mom has always told me we are not quitters. We finish what we started, and I didn’t get to finish last year. So I intend to finish what I started last year this upcoming season.”