Underground coal ash shaft catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to an underground coal shaft that caught on fire in Newport News.

Officials say they were notified for the fire at 3:53 a.m. for the fire at 21st Street and Terminal Avenue.

Crews have had difficulty getting down in the shaft and have requested assistance from York County Fire by bringing in a water tank, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.