GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of University of North Carolina at Greensboro students rallied outside of a faculty meeting Wednesday afternoon after online rumors said some programs could be eliminated due to budget cuts.

A flyer that was passed out at the protest had a list of programs that allegedly could be on the chopping block.

Chancellor Franklin Gilliam says that’s not true.

“A decision has not been made on any program. We won’t make any until the new year. We don’t have a list, which was brought to my attention,” Gilliam said.

The chancellor says several things lead to potential budget cuts, including a decline in enrollment.

He says the university has lost about 2,500 students since 2018, which is the equivalent of $18 million in revenue.

A final decision on budget cuts depends on a Task Force Portfolio Review.

“We’re evaluating programs … Nobody is losing their job Jan. 1. This is a two-to-three or four-year process,” Gilliam said.

UNCG freshman Alfred Szabo says that’s an issue potential graduate students like him are worried about.

“I think we need to be prioritizing funding that goes to us the students and the faculty that teach the students and those programs. Instead of to an administration which we barely talk to,” Szabo said.

This news has many professors on edge, including Jennifer Mangrum who has worked at the university for 15 years.

“I went from a five-year contract to a one-year contract because he [the chancellor] knows he’s going to have to let people go. So I don’t feel a commitment from the university, and I’m afraid I’ll lose my job,” Mangrum said.

When it comes to calming the nerves of students and faculty members, the chancellor said he’s open to feedback.

“If they want to be a part of the conversation, we invite them in. Many of them have said they won’t meet with us and won’t talk with us … We’re here to answer any questions,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam says the Task Force Portfolio Review is expected to be completed in early 2024.