UNC Provost Robert Blouin stepping down from position by end of 2021

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In a letter, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced Tuesday that Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin will step down from his position by the end of 2021.

According to the letter, Blouin will resume his work as the Vaughn and Nancy Bryson Distinguished Professor in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Blouin was named Carolina’s 15th provost in August 2017.

“Every day, he has conducted his role with the utmost dignity and respect for his administrative colleagues, faculty associates, students and community partners. Bob goes the extra mile in everything he does and is routinely the first person in South Building and the last one to leave each day. I am grateful for his steadfast support and passion for Carolina’s mission to serve our state, nation and the world,” Guskiewicz said about him.

Prior to his appointment as provost, Blouin served as dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy for nearly 14 years. Under his leadership, the school became an internationally recognized leader in pharmacy practice, education and research, ranked No. 1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

He also oversaw an increase by school faculty in growing the research portfolio from $2 million in 2002 to $36 million in 2016, ranking second among the nation’s pharmacy schools. Before coming to Carolina, Bob was a faculty member and administrator at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy from 1978 to 2003.

Blouin will continue to serve until a new executive vice chancellor and provost is named, most likely by late fall, Guskiewicz said.