UNC Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announces retirement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s no April Fools joke, University of North Carolina coach Roy Williams is officially retiring.
The university announced that the 70-year-old Hall of Famer is stepping down after 33 seasons as an NCAA head coach, including nearly two decades with the Tar Heels.
The 1972 UNC grad is third all-time in Division 1 wins with 903 and won three NCAA Championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He also has two more Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament titles with Carolina.
Williams just finished up his 18th season in Chapel Hill, a relative down year for the program. UNC lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin in Williams’ final game.
He’s set to address the media during a press conference Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. You can watch at GoHeels.com.