UNC Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announces retirement

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches on against the Yale Bulldogs during their game at Dean Smith Center on December 30, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s no April Fools joke, University of North Carolina coach Roy Williams is officially retiring.

The university announced that the 70-year-old Hall of Famer is stepping down after 33 seasons as an NCAA head coach, including nearly two decades with the Tar Heels.

The 1972 UNC grad is third all-time in Division 1 wins with 903 and won three NCAA Championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He also has two more Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament titles with Carolina.

Williams just finished up his 18th season in Chapel Hill, a relative down year for the program. UNC lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin in Williams’ final game.

He’s set to address the media during a press conference Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. You can watch at GoHeels.com.