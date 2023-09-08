Uber Teen accounts can be established in the following areas:

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Uber announced Friday that new teen accounts opened in Hampton Roads and other areas of Virginia as well as Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 can use these accounts to request their own rides or order food with parental supervision.

Parents can invite their teen to create a teen account through the Uber app. The teen will then get a link to download the app and can create their account and go through a mandatory safety onboarding process.

After that, they can start requesting trips and ordering meals.

Uber said that the program has safety features, including live trip and delivery tracking, PIN verification when a teen gets in a requested ride, RideCheck, audio recordings and more.

Every trip that a teen takes would automatically have some of these safety features — including PIN verification, where the driver cannot start a trip until they enter the teen’s PIN into the app, live trip tracking, unexpected event alerts and access to the app’s safety line — turned on, and nobody has access to turn these features off.

This program launched in Hampton Roads, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore as well as a few other regions in Virginia:

Charlottesville-Harrisonburg

Richmond

Roanoke

You can find out more about these accounts on Uber’s website.