U.S. News & World Report recognizes 20 of the ODU’s programs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Twenty graduate programs and two colleges at Old Dominion University were named among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing, including specialties in each area.

In the publication’s rankings of the Best Graduate Schools for 2022, Old Dominion was mentioned several times.

University programs recognized by the list include criminal justice, aerospace engineering, nursing anesthesia, physical therapy, systems engineering, public administration, speech-language pathology, and environmental engineering.

The public administration program in the Strome College of Business, their part-time MBA program, and the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies all ranked in the top 50%.

“This recognition attests to the strength and breadth of our graduate programs,” said Austin Agho, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

“The faculty in the nearly 100 programs we offer has earned recognition both nationally and internationally, providing our students with world-class educational and research opportunities.”

