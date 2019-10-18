U.S. Marshals arrest MacArthur Center shooting suspects in Atlanta

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta arrested two men Friday wanted for a shooting that injured two people inside MacArthur Center mall Monday night.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Molek Alcantara and charged him with two counts each of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of felony, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

22-year-old Daquan Reed has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both men are from Portsmouth.

The shooting at the Downtown Norfolk mall Monday happened around 8:20 p.m. Police arrived to find a 56-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said the woman was a bystander.

The other victim, a 23-year-old man, went to the hospital on his own before police arrived. He was also treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chief Boone said security footage showed the suspects exchange words with the 23-year-old victim before the shooting.

The mall was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police investigated.

This was the second shooting inside MacArthur Center this year. Four people were arrested after a shooting on Valentine’s Day prosecutors say was between rival gangs.