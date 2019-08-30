NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to the murders of a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

Newport News Police say each of the suspects have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Aug. 1, police responded to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court around 10:20 p.m. and found 15-year-old Erik Wright and his cousin, 18-year-old Tyree Spady with gunshot wounds.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and Spady was taken to a local hospital, where he died a shortly after, according to police.

A family member of the victims confirmed their identity with 10 On Your Side.