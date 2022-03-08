Two separate accidents in Va. Beach to impact morning commute

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two separate crashes that will impact traffic throughout the morning commute.

Virginia Beach police say the first accident occurred around 1:28 a.m. in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard and Lousia Avenue. Officials say the area is expected to be closed in both directions until about noon.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 100 block of Oceana Blvd at Louisa Ave will be close in both directions until approximately noon today. VBPD FACT is currently investigating a single vehicle crash. Please find an alternative route. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 8, 2022

Police responded to a the second accident that involved a single vehicle that occurred around 2 a.m. that has Newtown Road from Virginia Beach Boulevard to Stoney Point South closed in both directions. Police say power lines and a pole are down, and traffic will be closed in both directions until around noon. Two occupants of the vehicle from the vehicle fled the scene.

🚨TRAFFIC ALLERT🚨 Newtown Rd from Virginia Beach Blvd to Stoney Point S will be closed in both directions until approximately noon today. Power lines and a pole are down from a single vehicle traffic crash. Both occupants fled from the vehicle. Please find an alternate route. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 8, 2022

There are no word on injuries from either accident. We are waiting police reponse for more details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.