Two separate accidents in Va. Beach to impact morning commute

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two separate crashes that will impact traffic throughout the morning commute.
Virginia Beach police say the first accident occurred around 1:28 a.m. in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard and Lousia Avenue. Officials say the area is expected to be closed in both directions until about noon.
Police responded to a the second accident that involved a single vehicle that occurred around 2 a.m. that has Newtown Road from Virginia Beach Boulevard to Stoney Point South closed in both directions. Police say power lines and a pole are down, and traffic will be closed in both directions until around noon. Two occupants of the vehicle from the vehicle fled the scene.
There are no word on injuries from either accident. We are waiting police reponse for more details.
