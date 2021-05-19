Two police officers shot, suspect dead in early morning gunfire exchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say one officer is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after both were shot early Wednesday morning at Town Center apartments.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers were called out before 3:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the area of Neil Street and Walingford Drive.

Investigators say two officers got out of their squad cards and ran into an armed person. Gunfire was then exchanged, detectives say.

Two CPD officers were shot and taken to a hospital, the release says. One officer is in critical condition and the other is stable, detectives say.

Police say the suspect was hurt and died at the scene.

CPD says Illinois State Police is investigating, with assistance from Urbana Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and UIUC Police.

Champaign Police has issued a press release on the shooting. You can read it in full below:

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 3:24 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2400 block of North Neil Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, two Champaign Police Officers exited their vehicles, and the preliminary investigation indicates they encountered an armed individual and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The two Champaign Police Officers sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange and were transported to a local hospital. One officer is in stable condition and the second remains critical.

The Illinois State Police, who is currently leading the investigation, are being assisted by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Illinois Police Department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.