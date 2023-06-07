COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating another plane crash in Virginia — this time in Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, state troopers were called to the area of 687 Layton Landing Road for a reported plane crash.

According to police, a Vans R6 model single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield near a driveway, then caught fire.

The pilot — identified as 28-year-old Logan Edward Woodworth of Wilmington, North Carolina — and his passenger — 57-year-old Bruce Edward Woodworth of Wilmington, North Carolina — were both confirmed dead at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, no one on the ground was injured.

On Sunday, June 4, four people were killed in another plane crash. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Continental U.S. Region reported that authorities were concerned about the plane flying a strange flight path over the D.C. area. F-16s were scrambled to investigate which led to a sonic boom that was heard over the D.C. area Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating both crashes.