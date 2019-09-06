Two people injured in Virginia Beach house fire

Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A late night fire sent two people to the hospital for medical attention Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Fire officials said they responded to a multifamily fire in the 600 block of Tappanzee Court around 11:25 p.m. Thursday to find smoke showing from a home in the Lincoln Military House in Wadsworth Shores.

A crew from Engine 12 was able to rescue one person from inside the home. That person was transported to the hospital for Advance Life Support measures.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 11:37 p.m. and marked the fire out 12 minutes later.

After the fire was extinguished, another person requested medical attention. That person was also transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.