ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the east parking lot of Fashion Square Mall.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, officers were called to the 1600 block of Rio Road East for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found two shooting victims. Both victims were taken to the University of Virginia’s hospital.

The Albemarle County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at 434-531-9348.