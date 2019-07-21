Two men shot in car while parked in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were in a parked car Saturday night when a third man walked up to the vehicle and shot them.

Police say they responded to the area of Sewells Point Road around 10:30 p.m. for a shots fired call, but could not locate a victim.

While investigating, police say that two shooting victims, both men, arrived at DePaul Hospital.

They were later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

After further investigation, police believe these two incidents are connected.

A 29-year-old victim sustained minor injuries after being shot.

The 31-year-old victim is stable as of Sunday morning, but police say his injuries are serious.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.