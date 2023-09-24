CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that killed two people Saturday night.

A 911 call was received at 9:22 p.m. for a house fire at 27 Riverview Drive in Chocowinity. Members of Chocowinity Fire Department, Chocowinity EMS, Bunyan Fire Department, Washington Fire/Rescue/EMS, Beaufort County Emergency Management and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The home was fully engulfed with flames. The residents were unaccounted for. It took firefighters around three hours to put the fire out.

Deputies located what they believe to be the bodies of Franklin Meeks, 76, and Gail Meeks, 73 years, inside the home. Family members was notified and told the bodies were being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville for verification and examination.

The sheriff’s office and Beaufort County Fire Marshall’s Office have begun an investigation that includes, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of State Fire Marshall. Officials do not believe there is any foul play in the fire.