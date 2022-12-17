PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double shooting early Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hartford Street at 5:14 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.