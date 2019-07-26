Two hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on East Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon in Hampton.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at East Pembroke Ave. and Boxwood Street. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a gray Toyota sedan was heading west on East Pembroke Ave. when it was struck by a red Ford SUV, and then a white box truck.

The driver of the sedan was transported with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV has non life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t issued any charges at this time and say the crash remains under investigation. All lanes of East Pembroke Avenue between Holly Street and Boxwood Street have been closed.