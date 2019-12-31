Two Eastern Virginia residents win $500,000 from Virginia Lottery

Martine Sincoskie (Photo courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

John May

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

(WAVY) — Two people in Eastern Virginia have won $500,000 each through the Virginia Lottery.

A Poquoson woman and Gloucester man each won second prize for playing the 100X The Money scratcher game.

Martine Sincoskie, of Poqouson, purchased her ticket at Quick Mart, 212 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson.

Sincoskie collects schools supplies for local students, and said she plans to put away some of her winnings to help pay her grandon’s college tuition.

Poquoson schools received more than $569,000 in lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year.

The second winner is John May, a beer distributor who spends much time in convenience stores because of his job.

May won a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize in June 2018, as well.

May bought the ticket at J&G Food Mart, at 1502 27th Street in Newport News.

“I said, ‘Man, I think I just hit something good!’” he said.

In Gloucester, the school division received more than $2.1 million in lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year.

Prizes for 100X The Money range from $30 to the $7 million top prize. The $500,000 prizes received by Sincoskie and May are the second place.