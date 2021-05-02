Two dead in single vehicle accident on Granby Street in Norfolk

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two females died in an overnight accident in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they received the call came around 1:50 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in 4200 block of Granby Street.

Upon arrival, crews came in contact with two female passengers suffering from life-threatening injuries. They both were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10