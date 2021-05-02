Two dead in single vehicle accident on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two females died in an overnight accident in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they received the call came around 1:50 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in 4200 block of Granby Street.

Upon arrival, crews came in contact with two female passengers suffering from life-threatening injuries. They both were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.