UPDATE: 12/13 12:18 p.m. AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Amherst County Public Schools have confirmed that two people were arrested in connection to the incident involving fentanyl-laced gummy bears at the Central Elementary School.

According to court documents obtained by WFXR News, Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan Jr. were arrested.

Sanders was charged with Possession of Drugs Schedule I or II and delinquency of a minor. She is being held on a secured $1,500 secured bond.

Dugan was charged with a nonviolent felon possession of a gun and delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond on both charges.

Amherst County Public School is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. The conference will be streamed on the WFXR News website and Facebook.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as additional details are released.

Odyssey Fields and Anna McDougall contributed to this report.

UPDATE: 12/12 6:50 p.m. AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Amherst County Public Schools have released new information regarding the unknown substance that was ingested by seven elementary students on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to school officials, students ingested fentanyl-laced gummy bears. A field test was done by the Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office of the substance found inside a bag taken by the students. The results indicate a positive match for fentanyl.

The bag was allegedly brought into the Central Elementary School building by one of the students, officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing. Parents have been notified of the results and the school is continuing to work with Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

WFXR News will continue to provide the latest updates as they become available.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Amherst County Public Schools reported that multiple students suffered allergic reactions to something they ate while on school grounds.

School officials report that seven students at the Central Elementary School had an allergic reaction to an unknown substance. Emergency Services were immediately notified, followed by the student’s families. Five of the students received medical treatment.

Amherst County Public Schools said the following, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

The investigation is ongoing. The school is being assisted by Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office to determine what caused the illness.

WFXR News will update you with the latest information as it is released.