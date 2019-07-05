Man, woman arrested in connection to Campostella Road homicide in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man at a Happy Shopper store on Campostella Road in Norfolk.

Hannah Moore and Dajuan May-Daily. (Credit: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

Norfolk police say Dajuan May-Daily, 20, and Hannah Moore, 18, were responsible for the fatal shooting of Rodney Epps on July 1. Medics pronounced Epps dead at the scene that night in the 400 block of Campostella Road.

Both May-Daily and Moore were charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and are in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

No motive or circumstances behind the shooting have been released by detectives at this time, but police asked anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.