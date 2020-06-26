Two adults, five children displaced in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were displaced Thursday evening after a home fire in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Maywood Street around 11:43 p.m. for a structure fire. They arrived on scene six minutes later and saw smoke coming from a two-story residential structure.

Crews had it under control at 11:56 p.m. The fire was officially marked out at 12:17 a.m. The home suffered major damage, according to officials.

Two adults, and three children exited the structure safely and are making lodging arrangements. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.