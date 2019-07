PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to an early morning fire on George Washington Highway.

Dispatch said they received the call just before 3:30 a.m. for a residential structure fire in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway.

The fire was marked under control at 3:39 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Two adults have been displaced, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire is under investigation.