NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- The Transportation Security Administration is on track to confiscate a record number of guns at security checkpoints this year.

TSA officers have stopped 17 guns on average each day at security checkpoints across the country. 3 thousand guns have been stopped at checkpoints just within the first six months of this year.

This news comes as the TSA announced several individuals were stopped with guns at checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend.

So far this year, 12 people have been stopped at security checkpoints at Norfolk International Airport. There have been no guns confiscated at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.