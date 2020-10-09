NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented an Alabama woman from boarding an airplane with a .22 caliber handgun at Norfolk International Airport on Thursday.
The gun was not loaded, but she was also carrying two magazines each loaded with four bullets, the TSA confirmed.
A TSA officer detected the gun as it went through the checkpoint X-ray machine. The official alerted airport police, who confiscated the weapon.
The woman was cited on weapons charges and faces a Federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.
When the TSA issues a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, a typical first offense is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.
The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.
This is the 9th gun detected at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport this year.
Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints from 2016 to 2020
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020(As of 10-8-20)
|Guns caught at checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|9
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints, which is about a 5% increase nationally from the previous year. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
Get details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA’s website.
Latest Posts
- TSA officials detect handgun in woman’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport
- Man wanted in connection with Lynnhaven Mall larceny
- Second phase of VDOT commuter survey open to help gauge coronavirus impact on travels
- Eating disorders thriving in pandemic: Here are red flags to look for
- NC Oct. 9 COVID-19 Update: New cases stay above 2K, 25 additional deaths — 1 in local county