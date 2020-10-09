TSA officials detect handgun in woman’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport

A woman was caught with this handgun in her carry-on bag at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Oct. 8. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented an Alabama woman from boarding an airplane with a .22 caliber handgun at Norfolk International Airport on Thursday.

The gun was not loaded, but she was also carrying two magazines each loaded with four bullets, the TSA confirmed.

A TSA officer detected the gun as it went through the checkpoint X-ray machine. The official alerted airport police, who confiscated the weapon.

The woman was cited on weapons charges and faces a Federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

When the TSA issues a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, a typical first offense is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

This is the 9th gun detected at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport this year.

.@TSA officers detected this handgun in a woman's carry-on bag at @NorfolkAirport on Thursday. Ninth gun caught at the airport so far this year. pic.twitter.com/J57LyPffjK — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) October 9, 2020

Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints from 2016 to 2020

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(As of 10-8-20) Guns caught at checkpoints 14 10 21 15 9

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints, which is about a 5% increase nationally from the previous year. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Get details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA’s website.

